Heydar Aliyev Foundation organizes reception on centenary of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic in London

Co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijani Embassy in London, an official reception on the 100th anniversary of the proclamation of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic has been held in London, the UK.

Participants in the event included executive director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov, co-chair of the Anglo-Azerbaijani Society Nargiz Pashayeva, representatives of diplomatic corps accredited in the UK, government officials, MPs, and businessmen.

Addressing the event, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the UK Tahir Taghizade highlighted the history and accomplishments of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic over the 23 months of its existence.

Ambassador Tahir Taghizade hailed the rapidly developing Azerbaijan-UK bilateral relations, describing the UK as a reliable partner for Azerbaijan.

Highlighting cooperation in the field of education, the ambassador pointed out the achievements of the Nizami Ganjavi Scientific Centre at the University of Oxford, as well as academician Nargiz Pashayeva's solemn admission as a permanent member of the University of Oxford Chancellor’s Court of Benefactors (CCB), which is headed by Lord Patten Barnes, on October 11, 2018.

He also noted that by the decision of the University of Oxford management and Scientific Council, the name of the British Foundation for the Study of Azerbaijan and the Caucasus was engraved on the Memorial Plaque on the Arch of the 17th century Clarendon Building as a permanent member of the Chancellor’s Charity Commission.

The UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy, member of the House of Lords Baroness Emma Nicholson congratulated the event participants and the people of Azerbaijan on the centenary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. She described the founding of the first democratic republic in the East 100 years ago as a landmark historic event. Baroness Nicholson noted that granting the women right to vote was one of the milestone achievements of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. She hailed relations between Azerbaijan and the UK in energy, education, culture, and military areas. Baroness Emma Nicholson also pointed out the bilateral diplomatic ties between Azerbaijan and the UK, expressing her country’s satisfaction with the level of cooperation with Azerbaijan in all areas.

The event also featured a photo and video exhibition, as well as the screening of a documentary highlighting the history of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

In her interview with AzerTag, Baroness Emma Nicholson hailed high-level relations between Azerbaijan and the UK.

News.Az

News.Az