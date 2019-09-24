Heydar Aliyev Foundation receives “Strategic partner” status of World Philanthropy Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

Co-organized by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and China Friendship Foundation for Peace & Development, the 4th World Philanthropy Forum (WPF) has conferred the status of “Strategic partner” upon the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Shenzhen, China.

Heads and representatives of charity organizations operating in Europe, US and Asia attended the event.

The key mission of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, as well as its projects carried out in Azerbaijan and abroad was highlighted at the event.

The main goal of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, established in the memory of the Azerbaijani people`s national leader, is to study and popularize prominent political figure Heydar Aliyev`s rich heritage, give an idea to the future generations and foreign visitors about his large-scale activity to achieve Azerbaijan`s socio-economic, cultural progress, and assist projects promoting the country`s history and culture.

Starting its activity since 2004, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has been actively participating in building a new society and contributing to the social and economic development of the country, by implementing various projects in spheres such as education, public health, culture, sports, science and technology, environment, and social and other spheres.

News.Az

