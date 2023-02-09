Heydar Aliyev Foundation sends humanitarian aid to quake-hit Türkiye upon Azerbaijani First Vice-President’s instructions

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has sent humanitarian aid to the victims of the massive earthquake that struck Türkiye on Monday, under Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva’s instructions, News.Az reports.

A special plane, which took off from the Heydar Aliyev International Airport to fly to Gazintep, is set to deliver relief goods to brotherly Türkiye.

The humanitarian aid includes oxygen masks, medical supplies and equipment, including stretchers and first aid neck braces, as well as warm clothes.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation’s employees will dispatch the humanitarian aid package to the people affected by the earthquake.

News.Az