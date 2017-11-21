Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of ecological problems exhibition

+ ↺ − 16 px

Organized by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Youth and Sports, an exhibition on ecological problems and ways of addressing them has been launched at Zira Cultural Center, Baku.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony, Trend reports.

Other participants in the event included Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov, and representatives of youth organizations.

The exhibition aims to increase the interest of young people in ecology, raise their awareness, support their creative potential and stimulate their social initiatives.

The exhibition features works by young artists aged 14-29.

