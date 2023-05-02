Heydar Aliyev managed to lead Azerbaijan out of difficult situation - former US ambassador

Heydar Aliyev was able to lead Azerbaijan out of a difficult situation and revive the country, the former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Matthew Bryza, said at an international conference on the topic “Shaping the Geopolitics of the Greater Eurasia: from Past to Present to Future” in Baku on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

According to Bryza, it is no coincidence that this forum is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev. He noted that this event is very important for understanding the way of development of Azerbaijan.

Bryza emphasized the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline project, speaking of the large-scale projects that were implemented thanks to the strategy of Azerbaijan's national leader.

The former US envoy noted that the main idea was to ensure the diversification of oil supply routes for foreign partners, when creating the BTC oil pipeline.

"The purpose of launching the BTC pipeline was not to displace Russia, which is also part of the Caspian region, but to provide potential buyers with more profitable commercial offers for oil supplies," he added.

