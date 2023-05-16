Heydar Aliyev played crucial role in formation of modern Azerbaijan - Georgian parliament speaker

+ ↺ − 16 px

Heydar Aliyev is a national leader who played a crucial role in the formation of modern Azerbaijan, said Shalva Papuashvili, Speaker of the Georgian Parliament.

Papuashvili was speaking at a special session held by Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis to mark the 100th anniversary of the country’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev, News.Az reports.

The speaker noted that Heydar Aliyev strengthened the national spirit of the Azerbaijani people, and laid the foundations of national statehood.

"With his effective policy, he turned the country into a strong, prosperous state. And most importantly, he won the hearts of the people. Heydar Aliyev was a supporter of peace in the South Caucasus. He ensured the establishment of strong friendly ties between Azerbaijan and Georgia," he said.

Papuashvili added that under Heydar Aliyev's exceptional leadership, success has been achieved in the projects of the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye energy transit routes.

News.Az