Hezbollah attacked Israeli military base
Hezbolllah used drones to attack a signal corps base of the Israel Defense Forces located 55 km away from the border with Lebanon, the Lebanese paramilitary group said in its statement posted on the Telegram channel, News.Az reports citing TASS.
A flight of Islamic resistance drones for the first time attacked a strategic facility to the south of the Sea of Galilee, where the base of the Israeli signal corps are located, it said.
Rockers were also fired to strike Zvulun district to the north of Haifa and the repair base of the Israeli Air Force near Haifa.
