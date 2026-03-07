Hezbollah claims 20 attacks on Israeli targets in one day

According to the group’s statement, the operations included rocket, missile, artillery, and drone attacks on various Israeli military sites and troop gatherings, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Hezbollah said it targeted the naval base in Haifa with a rocket salvo, as well as the Yoav barracks in the occupied Syrian Golan. The group also reported launching rockets at Israeli army positions and vehicle gatherings at newly established sites in Markaba and near the town of Khiam, claiming the strikes forced Israeli troops to retreat.

Other operations included rocket attacks on the Al-Malikiya position and settlement, the Sasa settlement, the Zarait barracks, the Ramot Naftali settlement, and the Shomera settlement. Hezbollah also said it struck Israeli military positions and gatherings in Metula, Manara, Margaliot, the Al-Ajal plateau, and the Yiftah barracks.

The group reported conducting several aerial attacks using drones. These included strikes on the newly established Blat position in southern Lebanon, the Hamames site south of Khiam, the Jal al-Deir site, the Ami'ad base, and the Katsavia base. Hezbollah also claimed a drone attack on Israeli forces in Kiryat Shmona.

In addition, Hezbollah said it targeted a newly established Israeli site in Balat with a guided missile, claiming a direct hit.

The Israeli military has not immediately commented on the claims.