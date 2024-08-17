Hezbollah launches drone strikes at Israeli forces on Lebanese border

+ ↺ − 16 px

The military faction of the Shiite group Hezbollah targeted the 188th armored battalion of the Israel Defense Forces with multiple drones, News.Az reports citing TASS .

According to the TV channel, combat positions and locations of privates and officers were attacked. As the TV channel points out, there are casualties on the Israeli side, but it does not provide exact data on their number.The attack was carried out in response to the shelling by the Israeli side of villages and residential buildings in southern Lebanon.

News.Az