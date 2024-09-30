Hezbollah names its new leader

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hashem Safieddine, a prominent figure in Hezbollah's leadership, has reportedly been named by the group's executive council as the successor to Hassan Nasrallah as Secretary General.

Safieddine (Safi Al-Din), a cousin of Nasrallah, was notably one of the senior leaders who were not present at the site of the strike that killed several top Hezbollah commanders, News.Az reports citing, Al Arabiya. Information on his appointment has not been officially published.On September 23, Israel launched an offensive operation, dubbed Northern Arrows, aimed at undermining the military infrastructure of the Hezbollah movement, carrying out massive air strikes across Lebanon, with dozens of settlements in the south and east of the country being targeted. The Hezbollah chief was killed in one of the strikes on Beirut with his death confirmed by the Shiite party.

News.Az