Highest tower of Indonesia illuminated with colours of Azerbaijan's flag (VIDEO)

The National Flag of Azerbaijan was illuminated in Jakarta, Indonesia, on the Gama Tower, the country's tallest tower, Azerbaijani Embassy in Indonesia tweeted.

According to the decree of President Ilham Aliyev dated December 2, 2020, as a sign of deep respect for the memory of soldiers and officers who gave their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, September 27 is marked in Azerbaijan as Remembrance Day.

