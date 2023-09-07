Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan glad to see friendship and mutual understanding between Israel and Türkiye

Azerbaijan is glad to see a friendship and mutual understanding between Israel and Türkiye, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, in an interview with the Israeli TV channel i24NEWS, News.Az reports.

“We would like our friends to be friends among themselves,” Hajiyev noted.

“Azerbaijan is glad to see a friendship and mutual understanding between Israel and Türkiye and would be happy to further develop communication between the two countries, perhaps in a trilateral format,” the presidential aide added.

News.Az