Hikmat Hajiyev: Karabakh not mentioned in documents adopted at Brussels, Moscow, Prague, Sochi meetings

+ ↺ − 16 px

"We hoped to sign a peace agreement by the end of 2022, which was also discussed at the meeting in Washington in September. However, due to Armenia's non-constructive position, we could not achieve our goal. From the very beginning, Armenia tried to include the Karabakh issue in the peace agreement, but this approach is unacceptable to Azerbaijan," Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said in an interview with Report, News.Az reports.

"The issue regarding the personal rights and security of the Armenian population living in Karabakh is exclusively an internal affair of Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijan will not discuss issues related to its sovereignty with any third parties, including the Republic of Hayastan," Hajiyev said.

"The Karabakh conflict is resolved; Karabakh is the territory of Azerbaijan. For Azerbaijan, the Karabakh issue has left the international agenda. It is no coincidence that there is no mention of Karabakh in the documents adopted at the Brussels, Moscow, Prague, and Sochi meetings.

The issue of the rights and security of the Armenians living in Karabakh will be resolved under the Constitution and laws of Azerbaijan. There are no special privileges for them. As I said, this issue has nothing to do with Armenia and other countries," the presidential aide added.

News.Az