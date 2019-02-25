Hikmat Hajiyev: Some statements voiced by Armenian side undermine negotiation process

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Some statements of the Armenian side undermine the negotiation process," head of the Foreign Affairs Department at the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, Hikmat Hajiyev told reporters, commenting on the recent visit of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

"We believe that in the current conditions the Minsk Group co-chairing countries and the international community must intensify their efforts and ensure the constructive role of Armenia in the negotiation process," Hajiyev said, according to Report.

He noted that Azerbaijan once again expressed its stance before the OSCE MG co-chairs.

"Azerbaijan takes a constructive stance. Our country stands for the negotiation process and this constructive stance is supported by the international community," the department chief said.

