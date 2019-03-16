Hikmet Hajiyev: Azerbaijan's successful regional co-op model serves interests of partners, neighbors

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has built a very successful model of regional cooperation, head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev told reporters, Trend reports.

Hajiyev said that this model is based on effective cooperation.

"It serves the interests of not only Azerbaijan but also its partners, neighbors. Here we can note transport corridors, energy projects," he said.

He noted that Armenia remains aloof from all these processes.

"If the current leadership of Armenia wants to carry out economic reforms, then the country should withdraw its troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, treat in a civilized manner with neighboring countries and implement a policy of good-neighborliness," Hajiyev said.

He stressed that the status quo is unacceptable.

Hajiyev added that the constructive position demonstrated by Azerbaijan in connection with the settlement of the conflict also receives a decent assessment.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

News.Az