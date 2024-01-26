Hikmet Hajiyev expresses gratitude to Mevlut Cavusoglu and Fahrettin Altun for their firm position against injustice towards Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev has made posts on his official X account, expressing gratitude to the former Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Head of Türkiye’s delegation to NATO Mevlut Cavusoglu and the country’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun for demonstrating their firm and unequivocal stand against injustice towards Azerbaijan in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

“Dear Mevlut bey, I express my gratitude to you for demonstrating a firm and unequivocal position against injustice towards Azerbaijan in PACE. You have always stood by Azerbaijan! Wishing to see you soon in Azerbaijan,” Hikmet Hajiyev said on X.

In his second post addressed to Fahrettin Altun, Hikmet Hajiyev wrote: “My dear brother, I express my gratitude to you for your unwavering support to Azerbaijan. You have always stood by Azerbaijan personally and together with your staff as a Director of Communications.”

