History written by Azerbaijani Army is important factor in ensuring lasting peace, security in region: OTS

The history written by the victorious Azerbaijani Army under the leadership of the Commander-in-Chief President Ilham Aliyev is a solid foundation for further development and prosperity of Azerbaijan and an important factor in ensuring lasting peace and security in the region, Baghdad Amreyev, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States, said in a statement on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

The statement marks September 27 – the Day of Remembrance in Azerbaijan.

“27 September is the Remembrance Day in our founding Member State Azerbaijan for honoring and mourning the military personnel and martyrs who fought heroically in the 44 Days Patriotic War and sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” Amreyev said.

“During this Liberation War, 2783 servicemen of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces were martyred, more than a hundred of servicemen went missing, and more than a thousand of servicemen were injured and lost their health,” he noted.

“The OTS and all the Turkic peoples with deep reverence commemorate the memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of brotherly Azerbaijan,” the secretary general added.

