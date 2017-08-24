Hoagland about Karabakh conflict settlement

+ ↺ − 16 px

"There can be no settlement without respect for Azerbaijan's sovereignty."

The due statement came from the outgoing US co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Richard Hoagland, who spoke at the Foreign Press Center.

According to him, the sides should commit to determining its final legal status through a mutually agreed and legally binding expression of will in the future.

"Interim status will be temporary," the outgoing diplomat said.

He noted that the occupied territories surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh should be returned to Azerbaijani control, since there can be no settlement without respect for Azerbaijan's sovereignty and the recognition that sovereignty over these territories must be restored.

According to him, an enduring settlement will have to recognize the right of all IDPs and refugees to return to their former places of residence. He said the settlement must include international security guarantees that would include a peacekeeping operation.

"There is no scenario in which peace can be assured without a well-designed peacekeeping operation that enjoys the confidence of all sides. The time has come for the sides to commit themselves to peace negotiations, building on the foundation of the work done so far," he said.

News.Az

