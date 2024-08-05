Yandex metrika counter

Holiday calendar for stock exchanges: Upcoming events

Throughout August 2024, various global stock exchanges will observe public holidays. Here are the key dates:

August 5: Canada (Toronto, TSX Venture) and Croatia will observe Civic Holiday and National Day, respectively.

August 6: Jamaica will close its exchanges for Independence Day.

August 7: Colombia will celebrate the Battle of Boyacá Day.

August 9: Singapore and Namibia will have holidays for National Day and Women's Day, respectively.

August 12: Japan will celebrate Mountain Day.

August 14: Pakistan will observe Independence Day.

August 15: Several countries, including India and Italy, will celebrate Assumption Day.

August 20: Estonia will celebrate its Independence Day.

These holidays may affect trading volumes and activity on international markets. For more detailed information, you can visit Investing.com .

News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

