Holiday calendar for stock exchanges: Upcoming events
Throughout August 2024, various global stock exchanges will observe public holidays. Here are the key dates:
August 5: Canada (Toronto, TSX Venture) and Croatia will observe Civic Holiday and National Day, respectively.
August 6: Jamaica will close its exchanges for Independence Day.
August 7: Colombia will celebrate the Battle of Boyacá Day.
August 9: Singapore and Namibia will have holidays for National Day and Women's Day, respectively.
August 12: Japan will celebrate Mountain Day.
August 14: Pakistan will observe Independence Day.
August 15: Several countries, including India and Italy, will celebrate Assumption Day.
August 20: Estonia will celebrate its Independence Day.
These holidays may affect trading volumes and activity on international markets. For more detailed information, you can visit Investing.com .
