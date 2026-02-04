Hollywood's Channing Tatum to undergo surgery: What we know so far

Hollywood actor Channing Tatum has shared a health update revealing he is preparing to undergo surgery after suffering a serious shoulder injury.

The Magic Mike star posted a black-and-white photo on Instagram late Tuesday, February 3, showing himself in a hospital gown lying on a medical bed ahead of the procedure, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Just another day. Another challenge,” the 45-year-old actor wrote. “This one is gonna be hard. But whatever. Let’s get it in.”

Tatum later offered more detail through his Instagram Stories, posting images of his X-rays. One showed what he described as a “separated shoulder,” while another image revealed a surgical screw, which he captioned, “Screwed shoulder. Yay.”

The actor previously disclosed in September that he had been injured while filming Avengers: Doomsday. However, it remains unclear whether the upcoming surgery is connected to that earlier on-set injury.

On the professional front, Tatum has remained active. His recent projects include the dark thriller Josephine, which premiered at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, and the crime drama Roofman, in which he stars as Jeffrey Manchester.

