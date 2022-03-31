Honorary Diploma of Azerbaijani President presented to ex-TURKSOY chief in Bursa

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Honorary Diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan was presented to former Secretary General of TURKSOY Dusen Kaseinov.

The highest award was presented by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture Anar Karimov during an emergency meeting of the Permanent Council of Ministers of Culture of the TURKSOY member states, which was held in the Turkish city of Bursa, News.Az reports.

On March 9, 2022, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on awarding Dusen Kaseinov the Honorary Diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for his fruitful activity in TURKSOY and contributions to the development of cultural ties among the member states.

News.Az