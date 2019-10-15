Honored Artist of Azerbaijan: First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva’s initiative to plant 650,000 trees will resonate across the world

“Azerbaijani First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva’s noble initiative of planting 650,000 trees in the country in one day to mark the 650th birthday anniversary

“Imadaddin Nasimi is a world-renowned poet and thinker, and preserving his heritage is a valuable humanitarian mission. I am confident that the people of Azerbaijan support First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva’s initiative and everyone will be actively involved in this campaign,” he said.

The project aims to promote the heritage of Imadaddin Nasimi all over the world.

Planting 650,000 trees in the country in one day will help reduce 2,6 thousand cubic meters of CO2 emissions each year. This will make also a significant contribution to climate change mitigation and environmental protection.

Preparations for the large-scale event has already started in Shamakhy.

President Ilham Aliyev declared 2019 as a Year of Nasimi in Azerbaijan.

News.Az

News.Az