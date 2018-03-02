Hotline created in connection with Drug Rehab Center fire in Azerbaijan

The Investigation Department for Grave Crimes of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan has launched a criminal case under Articles 225.2 (violation of f

The Prosecutor General’s Office together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Emergency Situations is carrying out urgent investigative actions.

Relatives of injured people, witnesses of the event, as well as other citizens are asked to call following hotline numbers:

441-59-77 (General Prosecutor’s Office);

590-93-31 (Ministry of Internal Affairs);

512-33-00 (Ministry of Emergency Situations);

91-03 (Ministry of Health).

