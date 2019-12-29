House of Azerbaijan opens in Hungary

+ ↺ − 16 px

A ceremony to open the House of Azerbaijan has been held in the Hungarian capital of Budapest, AZERTAC reported.

The House opened through support of Azerbaijan`s State Committee on Diaspora Affairs.

The House of Azerbaijan aims to promote the collaboration, networking, preservation and promotion of the country’s cultural heritage as well as integration of Azerbaijanis into the local society.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Hungary Vilayat Guliyev, State Committee on Work with Diaspora employee Salhat Abbasova, representative of the Azerbaijani Diaspora Support Fund Ibrahim Safarli, heads of the local diaspora organizations, Azerbaijanis living in Hungary as well as media representatives attended the event.

Addressing the ceremony, Ambassador Vilayat Guliyev described the opening of the House of Azerbaijan on the eve of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day as a milestone event and a great gift for Azerbaijanis living in Hungary.

Other speakers at the event thanked the Azerbaijani government and the State Committee on Diaspora Affairs for their assistance in establishing the Houses of Azerbaijan, and described this as an evidence of the state’s attention and concern for its citizens living abroad.

News.Az

News.Az