Houston hip-hop icon Michael '5000' Watts dies

Michael "5000" Watts, a Houston hip-hop icon and the founder of Swishahouse record label, has died, his family announced in a statement on Friday.

Watts died on Friday at Memorial Hermann Hospital in The Woodlands, according to his family, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He was a founder of Swishahouse records, which helped define the local hip-hop scene and further popularized Chopped and Screwed music.

Watts' family says he developed a fatal hearth rhythm, which caused sudden cardiac death.

He leaves behind his wife, Tammy, his five kids, and his two grandkids.

On Friday, OG Ron C, the co-founder of Swishahouse Records, released the following statement on Watts' death.

"Michael "5000" Watts was more than a founder, he was a movement. As the creator of Swishahouse Records, he helped define the sound, spirit, and global influence of Houston hip-hop. From the streets of Houston to international stages, Watts expanded on Houston's chopped and screwed legacy, transforming mixtape culture into a worldwide phenomenon and giving a platform to voices that would go on to shape an era."

"Through Swishahouse, Michael Watts introduced and elevated countless artists, DJs, and producers, building a brand that stood for authenticity, independence, and cultural pride. Swishahouse became synonymous with innovation, hustle, and community, producing legendary mixtapes, shaping radio culture, and influencing generations of artists across hip-hop and beyond. His work helped put Houston on the global music map and cemented the city's place as a cornerstone of American music history."

In a statement on Friday, Watts' family said that there will be a community event honoring his legacy in the coming days via Watts' social media pages.