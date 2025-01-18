Houthi say they delivered missile strikes on Israel’s Eilat

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The missile forces conducted two military operations and attacked two major Israeli enemy targets near Umm al-Rashrash (the Arab name for Eilat - TASS) in the south of occupied Palestine," he told the Houthi-controlled Al Masirah television channel.According to the Houthi spokesman, one operation involved the use of a Zulfiqar-type ballistic missile and the other operation was conducted with the use of a cruise missile.Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday the Israeli military had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen. Sirens sounded in Eilat and in some other areas in southern Israel.

