Houthi say they delivered missile strikes on Israel’s Eilat
The Houthis from Yemen's rebel Ansar Allah movement have delivered missile strikes on targets in the city of Eilat in southern Israel, the movement’s military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said, News.az reports citing Reuters.
"The missile forces conducted two military operations and attacked two major Israeli enemy targets near Umm al-Rashrash (the Arab name for Eilat - TASS) in the south of occupied Palestine," he told the Houthi-controlled Al Masirah television channel.
According to the Houthi spokesman, one operation involved the use of a Zulfiqar-type ballistic missile and the other operation was conducted with the use of a cruise missile.
Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday the Israeli military had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen. Sirens sounded in Eilat and in some other areas in southern Israel.
