Houthis claim missile attack on Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport

+ ↺ − 16 px

Houthi rebels in Yemen claimed they had launched a “Palestine-2” hypersonic ballistic missile targeting Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv.

Yahya Saree, Houthi military spokesman, labeled the attack as part of a "special military operation" directed at Lod Airport, which encompasses the Ben Gurion facility, News.Az reports, citing Al Masirah.

In response, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed the launch of a missile from Yemeni territory but reported that it was successfully intercepted.

According to the IDF, no casualties or damage were caused, as the missile was neutralized before it could strike Israeli soil.

News.Az