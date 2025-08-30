Houthis confirm Israeli strikes killed group's prime minister

A fire ball rises from the site of an Israeli air strike in Sanaa, Yemen August 24, 2025. Photo: Reuters

Houthis have confirmed that Israeli airstrikes killed the prime minister of the group’s government in the capital Sanaa, News.Az reports, citingAl Jazeera.

The Israeli military attacked Sanaa on Thursday as tensions in the region continue to escalate amid Israel’s war on Gaza.

The Israeli military said in a statement that its forces on Thursday struck a Houthi “military target in the area of Sanaa”.

Israel has repeatedly targeted Houthi positions in recent months as the group has launched attacks on Israel and Western vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

It has repeatedly said Israeli attacks on Yemen will not deter Houthi’s military operations in support of Palestinians.

Thursday’s attack came four days after Israeli strikes on Sanaa killed 10 peoplen and wounded more than 90, according to health officials.

The Israeli military said that on Sunday it targeted Houthi military sites, including the presidential palace.

News.Az