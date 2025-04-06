Hugo Guevara: US always supported Azerbaijan's energy ambitions

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States has provided constant support for Azerbaijan's energy ambitions since the first years of its independence and played an important role in projects that reshaped the energy map of the region, the US Chargé d'Affaires in Azerbaijan, Hugo Guevara, said during a visit to the Bibiheybat oil field and inspection of the world's first industrial oil well, News.Az informs via Report.

He noted that one such project is the Southern Gas Corridor, which ensures Europe's energy security.

"Today, US and Azerbaijani companies are cooperating to improve the efficiency and safety of energy production, and such experience helps Azerbaijan d

