Hungarian Prime Minister concludes working visit to Azerbaijan

Prime Minister of the Republic of Hungary Viktor Orban has concluded his working visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan on November 24.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Croatian PM at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

PM Viktor Orban was seen off by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov, Deputy Foreign Minister Eknur Mammadov, and other officials.


News.Az 

