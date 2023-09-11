Hungary calls so-called “elections” in Garabagh illegitimate, reiterates respect Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hungary considers the so-called “presidential elections” held by Armenian separatists in Azerbaijan’s Garabagh region to be illegitimate, said Máté Paczolay, spokesman for Hungary’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, News.Az reports.

The spokesman reiterated Hungary’s respect for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Paczolay also urged for a peaceful settlement of the problem as soon as possible.

News.Az