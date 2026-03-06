Hungary gives Ukraine three days to restore Druzhba oil transit

Hungary gives Ukraine three days to restore Druzhba oil transit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hungary has issued a three-day ultimatum to Ukraine to restore Russian oil transit through the Druzhba pipeline, escalating tensions between the two countries.

According to Gábor Czepek, state secretary at Hungary’s Energy Ministry, Budapest has formally demanded that Kyiv resume pipeline operations and allow inspectors access to the Brody pumping station, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The dispute has intensified political friction between Hungary and Ukraine, both already locked in disagreements over energy supplies and financial support during the war.

Hungary recently blocked a €90 billion EU loan package intended to support Ukraine, linking its approval to the restoration of oil transit through the Druzhba pipeline.

Budapest argues that the halt in oil flows violates agreements between Ukraine and the European Union.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sharply criticized the move, saying he would share the contact details of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán with Ukrainian soldiers if the funding remained blocked.

Orbán responded by calling the remark a threat against Hungary, reiterating accusations that Ukraine is deliberately obstructing oil supplies.

The diplomatic dispute has also deepened following the detention in Hungary of seven employees of Ukraine’s state bank Oschadbank.

The employees were reportedly escorting two armored vehicles transporting $40 million, €35 million, and 9 kilograms of gold between Raiffeisen Bank International in Austria and Oschadbank in Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials say the vehicles have been located with assistance from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the Ukrainian embassy in Budapest, but the whereabouts of the detained employees remain unclear.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Kyiv plans to appeal to the European Union to assess Hungary’s actions, which he described as illegal detention and hostage-taking.

News.Az