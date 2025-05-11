Hungary has called off a planned meeting with Ukraine on national minority issues following an espionage scandal
Magyar stated that Ukraine’s actions "raise doubts about the sincerity of its intentions to address unresolved issues" with Hungary.
"The events of the last few days in the Hungarian-Ukrainian relations preclude good-faith, constructive consultations on such an important and sensitive issue as minority rights," Magyar wrote on his Facebook page (banned in Russia; owned by Meta Corporation, recognized as extremist in Russia), referring to his meeting with Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olga Stefanishina.
On May 9, Ukraine detained two people, accusing them of working for the Hungarian military intelligence. After that Hungary expelled two Ukrainian spies who worked under the diplomatic cover at the Ukrainian embassy in Budapest, while Ukraine responded by expelling two Hungarian diplomats from Kiev.
Magyar said that Ukraine’s actions "cast doubt on the sincerity of their intentions to resolve open issues" in relations with Hungary. "Let's see what happens in the next few days. For our part, we are still ready for dialogue," he concluded.