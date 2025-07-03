Hungary’s blockade on Ukraine membership raises tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Denmark is also pushing back against Hungary’s ongoing obstruction of Ukraine’s EU accession bid, calling it a significant political hurdle.

Bjerre emphasized that Denmark is open to exploring all political and practical solutions to move forward with enlargement, News.Az reports, citing Politico.

If the Article 7 process is escalated, Hungary could be stripped of its voting rights in key areas such as EU enlargement, removing its ability to veto Ukraine’s membership. However, EU diplomats note that such a move would require strong backing from major powers like France and Germany, which has so far been uncertain.

Amid Hungary’s resistance, speculation is growing that the European Commission may proceed with Moldova’s membership process independently by opening a negotiation “cluster” in the coming days. This would mark a significant shift, as Moldova and Ukraine have been progressing in tandem toward EU membership.

Despite the tension, Bjerre made it clear that Denmark opposes decoupling the two bids. “It is still our goal to open cluster one together with Moldova and Ukraine,” she said.

The debate signals growing frustration within the EU over Hungary’s increasingly confrontational stance, as Copenhagen assumes the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union.

News.Az