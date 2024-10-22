Hungary’s counter-terrorism unit foils armed attack plot ahead of national holiday

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Hungarian Counter-Terrorism Centre has conducted a raid on a pub in Pest, where young individuals were reportedly planning an armed attack for October 23, the anniversary of the 1956 events.

The six young people detained included a mixture of boys and girls. A group of young people was preparing to carry out an armed action on the upcoming national holiday of 23 October, News.Az reports, citing Hungarian media. The US Secret Service brought this to the attention of the Hungarian authorities about two weeks ago.In possession of the information, the Counter-Terrorism Centre raided the Legenda Pub in the 16th district of Budapest, arresting and detaining six young people.The detained young people were a mixture of girls and boys, but none of them were found to be carrying sharp weapons, only airsoft and deactivated weapons.The owner of the Legenda Pub told Index that the youths were not yet inside the club but were on their way when the SWAT team intercepted them. They could see what was happening through the window, but they did not know what was happening. Responding to a question from Index on Monday about the planned armed attack, the government information center (KTK) said that over the weekend, the Hungarian services received information from their US counterpart that young people were discussing in an online group about a planned operation involving protected persons in the near future.It also turned out that the photos and information shared in this forum during the monitoring revealed that the young people organising the action were planning to acquire and use weapons.“In view of the international events of recent months, when several leading politicians have been attacked with weapons, the Hungarian services and the Counter-Terrorism Centre are paying special attention to monitoring such information and taking the necessary measures.”

News.Az