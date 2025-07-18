Hungary’s Orban says proposed EU budget will ‘ruin the union’

Hungary’s Orban says proposed EU budget will ‘ruin the union’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday sharply criticized the European Commission’s proposed new budget, warning it “would ruin the European Union.”

Speaking on state radio, Orban argued the plan lacks “clear strategic foundations” and predicted it will not survive beyond next year, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“The Commission will either have to withdraw it or backtrack step by step,” he said.

Orban specifically opposed proposed allocations for Ukraine and changes to farm subsidies, both key components of the Commission’s draft budget.

His comments signal mounting tensions within the bloc as EU leaders debate spending priorities amid ongoing security and economic challenges.

News.Az