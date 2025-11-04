HY Meti, ex-minister of India’s Karnataka, dies

+ ↺ − 16 px

H.Y. Meti, the former excise minister of India’s Karnataka state, has died at the age of 79, News.Az reports, citing Indian media.

Meti, who had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, succumbed to illness after his condition failed to improve.

Hullappa Yamanappa Meti was elected to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly in 2023 from the Bagalkot constituency, defeating BJP candidate Veeranna Charantimath. He had earlier lost the 2018 assembly elections.

A seasoned politician, Meti served as the Excise Minister in the Siddaramaiah-led government from 2013 to 2016 before resigning following a controversy.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had recently visited Meti at the hospital to inquire about his health.

