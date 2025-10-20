Veteran Bollywood actor Asrani dies at 84

+ ↺ − 16 px

Veteran Bollywood actor Govardhan Asrani, fondly known as Asrani, died on Monday at the age of 84 after a prolonged illness, News.Az reports, citing NDTV.

He had been hospitalized for five days due to age-related health issues.

Born on January 1, 1940, in Jaipur to a middle-class Sindhi family, Asrani chose a path different from his father's carpet business. He completed his early education at St. Xavier's School and graduated from Rajasthan College, Jaipur. To support his education, he worked as a voice artist at All India Radio in Jaipur.

Between 1960 and 1962, Asrani honed his acting skills under Sahitya Kalbhai Thakkar and later enrolled at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, in 1964.

Asrani made his Bollywood debut in the 1967 film Hare Kaanch Ki Choodiyan, portraying the friend of actor Biswajeet. During this period, he also took on lead roles in several Gujarati films.

One of his most iconic performances was as the jailer in the classic film Sholay. Over his career, Asrani delivered versatile roles in movies directed by renowned filmmakers like Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Gulzar, and BR Chopra.

News.Az