Hyundai Motor’s Q3 profit falls 29% as U.S. tariffs hit earnings

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co. reported a 29% drop in third-quarter operating profit on Thursday, citing the impact of U.S. tariffs on its vehicle exports.

The automaker posted an operating profit of 2.5 trillion won ($1.76 billion) for the July–September period, down from 3.6 trillion won a year earlier. The figure, however, matched analysts’ expectations, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Hyundai said U.S. tariffs cost the company 1.8 trillion won in the third quarter — more than double the 828 billion won loss recorded in the previous quarter. The company’s exports to the U.S., which account for around 40% of total revenue, have been subject to a 25% tariff.

A recent trade agreement between Washington and Seoul, reached on Wednesday, is expected to reduce that rate to 15%, offering some relief to the automaker.

Hyundai shares initially rose following the trade news but later pared gains, closing 2.9% higher.

News.Az