UN nuclear chief calls for ‘utmost restraint’ as US-Israel attacks Iran

However, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi called for the “utmost restraint” in the conflict to avoid a radiation threat to the Middle East during US-Israel attacks, News.Az reports, citing Aljazeera.

“Based on analysis of latest available satellite imagery, IAEA sees no damage to facilities containing nuclear material in Iran and, therefore, no radiological release risk at this time,” it said.

Near the Natanz site in the central city of Isfahan, “damage is visible at two buildings,” but there’s “no additional impact detected.”

The IAEA reported no impact at other nuclear sites, including the Bushehr facility in the southeast.