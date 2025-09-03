iBASIS expands Asia-Pacific presence with Telstra International asset acquisition

+ ↺ − 16 px

American communications solutions provider iBASIS has announced a significant expansion into the Asia-Pacific region through a strategic acquisition deal with Australia's telecommunications giant Telstra Group (TLS.AX).

The acquisition, expected to close before year-end 2025, marks the establishment of iBASIS' presence in Australia and New Zealand, expanding its footprint in the Asia-Pacific region, the U.S.-headquartered company said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

iBASIS will also obtain exclusive rights for international wholesale voice services for Digicel Pacific, part of the Telstra International portfolio, covering several Oceania countries including Papua New Guinea, Fiji and Samoa.

Telstra International is the global arm of telecom operator Telstra, and is a digital infrastructure and connectivity partner in Asia Pacific.

Telstra did not disclose a transaction value after a Reuters' request via e-mail.

