ICAPP meeting gets underway in Baku

The 5th meeting of the ICAPP Youth Wing and the 6th meeting of the ICAPP Women's Wing of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP)

Addressing the event, Azerbaijan`s Deputy Prime Minister, Vice-chair and Executive Secretary of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) Ali Ahmadov described the conference as an important platform for discussing political issues in the Asian region”.

Ali Ahmadov pointed out the need for discussing the problems of youth and women.

Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov also touched upon ICAPP’s role in developing democracy, human rights, political pluralism, as well as establishing stability, and peace and combating terrorism, which has become a regional problem.

Ali Ahmadov expressed his confidence that ICAPP can properly fulfill its mission to tackle the challenges in this area.

News.Az

