ICC targeted in cybersecurity attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

The International Criminal Court (ICC) announced on June 30 that it had been hit by a “sophisticated” cyberattack and is currently implementing measures to minimize the impact.

The ICC, which also was hit by a cyberattack in 2023, said the latest incident had been contained but did not elaborate further on the impact or possible motive, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“A Court-wide impact analysis is being carried out, and steps are already being taken to mitigate any effects of the incident,” the court said in a statement. The attack happened last week.

“All necessary measures have been taken to ensure the business continuity,” court spokesman Fadi El Abdallah told The Associated Press.

The incident happened in the same week that The Hague hosted a summit of 32 NATO leaders at a conference center near the court amid tight security including measures to guard against cyberattacks.

The court declined to say whether any confidential information had been compromised.

The ICC has a number of high-profile investigations and preliminary inquiries underway in nations around the world and has in the past been the target of espionage.

News.Az