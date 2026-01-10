ICE shooting in Minneapolis sparks nationwide protests

+ ↺ − 16 px

Civil liberties and migrant-rights groups across the U.S. are calling for nationwide protests following the fatal shooting of activist Renee Nicole Good by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in Minneapolis.

The 37-year-old mother of three was killed Wednesday while participating in neighborhood patrols monitoring ICE operations. Bystander videos appear to contradict federal claims that she posed a threat, showing Good calmly driving her car as an agent fired three shots. The officer involved has been identified as Jonathan Ross, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Minnesota authorities have opened their own criminal investigation separate from the federal FBI inquiry. The shooting has intensified tensions between state and federal officials, with Governor Tim Walz criticizing the federal deployment as reckless.

Protest organizers say more than 1,000 rallies are planned nationwide this weekend under the banner “ICE Out For Good,” demanding an end to large-scale ICE deployments. Similar incidents in Portland have also raised questions about federal use of force and accountability.

The Minneapolis incident comes near the site where George Floyd was killed in 2020, a case that previously sparked nationwide racial-justice protests.

News.Az