ICESCO reaffirms its commitment to promoting diplomacy for peace to consolidate values of coexistence through cultural diversity

As the world celebrates the International Day for Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace, the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) reaffirms its commitment to promoting multilateral diplomacy in order to consolidate the values of coexistence and acceptance of cultural differences to contribute to achieving peace worldwide and live in safe and prosperous societies, according to the official website of the organization, News.az reports.

In this context, ICESCO stresses its keenness to enhance joint action and cooperation with its international partners in the fields of education, science, technology, culture, civilizational dialogue, youth development and women’s qualification to contribute to strengthening social cohesion and the values of solidarity between societies through constructive and tangible partnership with various countries.

In pursuit of achieving its mission and forward-looking vision for promoting the values of mutual respect, dialogue and coexistence, ICESCO launched and implemented many practical initiatives, programs and projects that are in line with the principles and agreements of the United Nations.

The Organization also encourage diplomacy to make cultural diversity an incentive to achieve societal cohesion.

News.Az