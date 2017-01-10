ICRC: Body of Azerbaijani soldier should be returned as soon as possible

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) conducts a bilateral dialogue with both sides on the issue of an Azerbaijani soldier killed in the incident that occurred on the international border on 29 December, Ilaha Huseynova, head of the Communication Department of the ICRC Azerbaijan Delegation, told APA on Tuesday.

Huseynova explained the reason behind the slowdown in the process.

“We acknowledge that an investigation is going on in Armenia regarding that incident. Nevertheless the body should be returned as soon as possible to the family," she said.

"The ICRC stands ready in its role of neutral intermediary to enable the handover of the body," Huseynova added.

A reconnaissance group of the Armenian Armed Forces tried to violate the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border on Dec. 29 morning. The Armenian group found itself in the ambush of the Azerbaijani army while violating the borders and suffered heavy losses.

Azerbaijani soldier Chingiz Gurbanov went missing as a result of the incident. Then it was found out that the Azerbaijani soldier was killed and his body remained on the territory controlled by the Armenian armed forces.

In order to receive the body of the Azerbaijani soldier, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry officially appealed to the Azerbaijani representation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), OSCE Minsk Group, as well as Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

