ICRC representatives visit Azerbaijani hostages Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) representatives once again visited Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev, Azerbaijani hostages detained by Armenia in the course of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

The visit took place in December 2019, Ilaha Huseynova, head of the Public Relations Department of the ICRC office in Azerbaijan, told News.Az.

'We regularly visit these people. In accordance with its mandate, the ICRC organizes visits to monitor the conditions of detention and treatment of detainees, as well as ensure their communication with their families,' Huseynova said.

Note, in July of 2014, Russian citizen Dilgam Asgarov and Azerbaijani citizen Shahbaz Guliyev were taken hostage and another Azerbaijani citizen Hasan Hasanov was shot to death by Armenian servicemen while trying to visit their homeland in Kalbajar. Hasan Hasanov’s body was taken from the enemy and buried in Baku.

On December 19, 2014, an illegal court of the separatist regime in Nagorno-Karabakh sentenced Dilgam Asgarov to life in prison and Shahbaz Guliyev to 22 years.

News.Az