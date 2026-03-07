IDF starts new wave of strikes on Tehran

CNN’s team in Tehran is hearing new bomb blasts Saturday night, just as the Israel Defense Forces announced a new “wave of strikes” in the city.

The Iranian state-affiliated Fars News Agency said US and Israeli bombing targeted an oil refinery in southern Tehran.

Meanwhile, CNN crews heard what sounded like a wave of airstrikes and major explosions in the Iranian capital. The team also saw a large fire in the south of Tehran, in the area where oil and gas installations are located.

The strikes lasted for about an hour, with thuds in the east, south and northwest of the city.

CNN reports from Iran with the permission of the Iranian government.

