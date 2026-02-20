IDF targets Hezbollah command center in new Lebanon strike

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) reported that an Israeli airstrike recently targeted a Hezbollah command center in eastern Lebanon.

The IDF says the command center, near Baalbek in the Beqaa Valley, was used by Hezbollah to advance attacks against Israeli troops and Israel, News.Az reports, citing The Times of Israel.

“The Hezbollah terror organization systematically embeds its assets within the civilian population, in violation of the ceasefire understandings, and while cynically exploiting the civilian population as human shields to advance terror attacks,” the IDF says in a statement, adding that Hezbollah’s activity at the site “constitutes a violation of the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon and a threat against the State of Israel.”

News.Az