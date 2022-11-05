II anniversary of the Victory: steps taken and successes achieved on the way to the Great Return (ANALYTICS)

II anniversary of the Victory: steps taken and successes achieved on the way to the Great Return (ANALYTICS)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The turning point in the history of Azerbaijan after gaining independence is the liberation of the occupied lands and ensuring the territorial integrity of the country. Azerbaijan, gaining victory in the second Karabakh War, expelled invaders from ancestral lands and liberated the territories from occupation.

Currently, restoration and construction works are being carried out and important infrastructure projects are being implemented on the territories liberated from occupation. This is a process that counts towards the "Great Return".

After the liberation of lands from occupation, reconstruction and restoration became one of the most important tasks before the Azerbaijani state. The restoration of territories liberation from occupation is reflected in "Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development" approved by the Decree of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated February 2, 2021.

The first stage in the "Great Return" is the clearing of territories from landmines and the establishment of a completely safe situation in the region. In order to safely implement construction works in cities and regions liberated from occupation, the Azerbaijani state carries out demining process in those areas. First of all, the areas through which communications pass are cleared of mines.

Large infrastructure projects were implemented in the liberated territories in a short period of time. This is especially evident in the construction of roads, tunnels, bridges, laying of electric and water lines, construction of small hydroelectric power stations, reservoirs, sanatorium-resort centers, and military units. Important measures are being taken to create road infrastructure in the liberated regions. Undoubtedly, road infrastructure that meets modern students is one of the main factors leading to economic development. According to the relevant decrees of President Ilham Aliyev, measures are being taken to build road infrastructure in Karabakh and surrounding regions.

In order to accelerate the Great Return plan, two: Fuzuli Airport and Zangilan International Airport have started operating in these areas. The third airport will be built in Lachin. Lachin airport will be the highest airport in Azerbaijan above sea level. The main importance of this area is that this airport will facilitate air transportation not only for Lachin but also for the Kalbajar region. All this will be carried out within the framework of the improvement and restoration plans of those areas.

The residents of the Zangilan district were the first residents to return to their native lands within the framework of the Great Return plan. On July 19, 2022, the resettlement of the population to the Aghali village of the Zangilan district of Azerbaijan, liberated from occupation, was started. In the first resettlement, 10 families were settled in Aghalı village. In general, 41 families, approximately 200 people, who were relocated to Aghalı village, which was built according to the "Smart Village" concept, in 4 stages, have been provided with all conditions.

In accordance with the relevant decree of President Ilham Aliyev, a package of proposals was developed on the application of tax benefits in territories freed from occupation, the introduction of private initiatives, concessions for the stimulation of the processing area, attracting specialists with modern knowledge and skills to the liberated areas, increasing public-private partnership regarding the construction of housing estates in liberated areas.

As a result, Azerbaijan consistently realizes its strategic goals. Confident steps are being taken on the way to the Great Return.

Analytic group of News.Az

The article focuses on the Great Return to the liberated territories

The article was published with the support of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA)





News.Az